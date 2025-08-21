5 Habits That Can Make You Happier

We all want more happiness in our lives — and according to new research, it may be more within our control than we think. A survey by researchers at Northern Illinois University found that happiness is not determined by outside circumstances but can be cultivated through self-acceptance and effort.

Here are five simple habits that experts say can boost joy and well-being:

1. Embrace Your True Age

Forget the number on your driver’s license. Experts at Thrive Global say that feeling younger than your chronological age can improve overall well-being. “Take that dance class, plan that adventure, or pursue that career change,” they suggest. Your internal energy matters more than your actual age.

2. Be Someone’s Best Friend

The study found that being a best friend may be even more rewarding than having one. According to the BBC, friendships are vital at every stage of life, particularly as we age. Supporting others not only strengthens psychological well-being but also enhances cognitive functioning and physical health.

3. Increase Your Social Frequency

Spending more time with friends consistently ranked high for boosting happiness and life satisfaction. Weekly phone calls, coffee dates, or seasonal visits all help deepen connections. It’s not about collecting acquaintances, but nurturing meaningful relationships.

4. Don’t Be Afraid to Start Something New

Learning keeps the brain sharp. The American Psychological Association reports that picking up new skills — like a language or an instrument — helps older adults stay just as cognitively agile as younger people. Experts call this “beginner’s energy,” a natural happiness booster.

5. Create Traditions

Jessica Weiss, an executive coach, says that traditions act as “anchors” in life. Whether it’s a weekly walk in the park or a regular family dinner, rituals create belonging and anticipation. “By establishing traditions, you give people something to look forward to and a sense of identity,” she explains.

True happiness doesn’t just happen — it grows from daily choices, supportive relationships, and creating meaning in life.