6 Science-Backed Ways to Be Happier

The pursuit of happiness is a universal endeavor that transcends cultures, ages, and backgrounds. Research has found that happier individuals tend to live longer, exhibit stronger immune systems, and maintain more meaningful connections with others.

Many people would say a happy life is filled with lots of money, exotic vacations, a successful career, and a lifestyle of status, leisure, and ease. But, according to experts, happiness is associated with the connections we make with others and how we interact with society.

Here’s how to find more happiness in 2025:

• Embrace friendships. According to the BBC, friendships are important at any stage of our lives but especially as we get older. Researchers have found that seniors benefit from pursuing friendships not only for the sake of psychological well-being, but also for cognitive functioning and physical health.

• Volunteer. Studies show that volunteering not only makes you feel better about yourself but also helps with chronic pain and depression. Other research has shown that even caring for animals and houseplants helps us thrive and be happy.

• Smile. We tend to smile when we’re happy. But it’s a two-way street, according to Healthline. We smile because we’re happy, and smiling causes the brain to release dopamine, which makes us happier. In fact, researchers have found that the link between smiling and happiness could be attributed to the “facial feedback hypothesis,” where facial expressions may have a modest influence on emotions. This doesn’t mean you have to go around with a big grin plastered on your face all the time but try cracking a smile and see what happens.

• Count your blessings. Start your day with a list of three things you are grateful for. Taking the time to appreciate the good things in life — a beautiful sunrise, delicious cup of coffee, or the smile of a loved one — can lift your mood and improve your well-being.

• Plan fun activities. “All work and no play make Jack a dull boy,” is an old proverb that still rings true. Researchers have found that even the act of planning fun activities makes us happy. The anticipation of pleasurable activities or events helps program our brains to be more optimistic.

• Do nothing. This piece of advice may come as a surprise, but research suggests that worrying too much about finding happiness can be counterproductive. Very often watching a joyful movie or reading about how happy you should be can have the opposite effect and leave you feeling deflated. Iris Mauss, a social psychologist at the University of California, Berkeley, says that the overwhelming desire for happiness can lead to feelings of loneliness and disconnection. She recommends adopting a more realistic attitude and accepting life’s ups and downs with a grain of salt rather than being a Pollyanna.