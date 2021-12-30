7 Ways to Remedy That New Year's Hangover

New Year’s Eve is fast approaching, and many Americans are all too ready to bid adieu to 2021. But if your holiday celebration leads to imbibing a bit too much alcohol, there are steps you can take to ease the morning-after misery.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, hangovers are the consequences of over indulgence. The symptoms are wide-ranging from diarrhea, fatigue, and headache to nausea and shaking. Your blood pressure can soar, and your heart may beat faster than normal. Some people become super sensitive to light and sound and others may develop migraines.

Hangovers begin when blood alcohol levels fall, and some researchers say that the worst hangovers occur when the levels hit zero. And it is not how much you drink that determines the severity of a hangover, but your personal tolerance level. Light to moderate drinkers can suffer more debilitating hangovers than heavy drinkers.

Here are some remedies for hangovers based on research conducted by Dr. Robert Swift, a noted authority on the topic and a researcher at the Providence Veterans Affair Medical Center in Rhode Island, along with other experts: