Be Safe: 8 Allergy-free Treats for Halloween Trick-or-Treaters

Halloween is lots of fun for kids who like to dress up in their favorite costumes and visit neighbors and friends for tasty treats. In fact, for many kids, this may be the first Halloween outing in the neighborhood in several years. But, according to Food and Allergy Research & Education, one in every 13 children has at least one type of food allergy. This can make trick-or-treating scary for parents whose kids may be affected by the leading allergens often found in Halloween candies.
According to Tasting Table, eight major foods have been found to be the leading allergens. These are dairy, eggs, peanuts, wheat, soy, crustaceans and fish, and tree nuts. For children with mild allergies, eating treats made with one or more of these allergens can cause discomfort. But for children with severe allergic reactions to these foods, even touching one of these ingredients can mean a visit to the emergency room.
Serving allergy-free treats this Halloween is easy if you look for these products:
- Fruit snacks. Both Welch’s and Black Forest make fruit snacks that don’t contain any of the eight allergens, says Tasting Table. They do contain gelatin which could pose a problem for vegans, however.
- Swedish Fish. These tasty and popular treats are made with carnauba wax derived from a palm tree which makes them gelatin-free. According to Old Time Candy, a Swedish confectionary manufacturer introduced Swedish Fish to North America, in the 1970’s. Today the candy is made both in Sweden and in Canada and comes in a wide variety of flavors.
- Life Savers Gummies. For those who don’t like mint-flavored Life Savers, you can buy gummies in a five-flavor mix that includes watermelon, green apple, cherry, strawberry, and orange that are free of allergens and do not contain gelatin.
- Ring Pops. This sweet allergy-free candy doubles as a ring while eating it. Ring Pops were invented by Frank Richards as a method to try and stop his daughter from sucking her thumb.
- Fruit Roll-Ups. Betty Crocker’s Fruit Roll-Ups come in variety of flavors. Both the original pack and the new tropical tie-dye varieties do not contain any of the major allergens.
- Dum Dums. These individually wrapped pops are not only allergy-free, but Kosher, says Candy Warehouse and are available in a 300-count variety flavor mix at Amazon.
- Sour Patch Kids. These allergy-free treats start off sour then turn sweet. They come in single snacks for individual snacking and bulk packages for sharing. This Halloween season try the Zombie orange and purple varieties.
- MadeGood Granola Minis. Tasting Table says these allergy-free treats come in four delicious flavors, including cookies-and-crème, strawberry, chocolate banana and chocolate chips. All of the flavors are free of the eight leading allergens
