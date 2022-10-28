Be Safe: 8 Allergy-free Treats for Halloween Trick-or-Treaters

Halloween is lots of fun for kids who like to dress up in their favorite costumes and visit neighbors and friends for tasty treats. In fact, for many kids, this may be the first Halloween outing in the neighborhood in several years. But, according to Food and Allergy Research & Education, one in every 13 children has at least one type of food allergy. This can make trick-or-treating scary for parents whose kids may be affected by the leading allergens often found in Halloween candies.

According to Tasting Table, eight major foods have been found to be the leading allergens. These are dairy, eggs, peanuts, wheat, soy, crustaceans and fish, and tree nuts. For children with mild allergies, eating treats made with one or more of these allergens can cause discomfort. But for children with severe allergic reactions to these foods, even touching one of these ingredients can mean a visit to the emergency room.

Serving allergy-free treats this Halloween is easy if you look for these products: