Halloween Doubles Risk of Kids Getting Hit By a Car

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to the national nonprofit Kids and Car Safety.

Every week, more than 110 children are backed over or run over by a car in a parking lot or driveway, and over 100 are struck on public highways. On Halloween, that risk doubles.

Safety advocates are urging parents and caregivers to take extra precautions by supervising children closely, using lights or reflective gear, and talking about street safety before heading out to trick-or-treat.

Experts recommend that children under 12 be directly supervised by a responsible adult. Even the most vigilant drivers can miss seeing a child, as young children often fall into a vehicle’s blind zones.

“Young children cannot be seen directly in front or behind a vehicle by the driver, even when using their rear and side view mirrors,” notes Kids and Car Safety. “A blind zone exists in front, on the side, and behind all vehicles where the driver is unable to see a young child.”

Most drivers don’t realize that a child could be standing right in front of their vehicle and still not be visible. The front blind zone on a large truck or SUV can extend up to 15 feet, while the rear blind zone can stretch up to 50 feet. The bigger the vehicle, the larger the danger zone.

“Talk to children about the dangers around vehicles but never rely on them to protect themselves,” said Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety. “Children live in the moment. They’re thinking about candy, not danger. In just one second, a family’s life can change forever. It’s our job as adults to stay alert, stay aware, and keep them safe.”

Halloween Safety Tips

• Make sure your child’s costume is bright or has reflective materials so drivers can easily see them in the dark. Choose properly fitting costumes to prevent tripping and opt for face paint instead of masks that can block vision.

• Use flashlights or glow sticks to improve visibility while walking near streets or driveways.

• Always hold hands with young children and keep them close when crossing streets or walking near parked cars.

• Remind children never to dart out between parked vehicles and to use crosswalks whenever possible.

• Teach kids to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of a car to ensure they’ve been seen.

• Supervise children under 12 closely, especially in areas with heavy traffic or larger vehicles that have wider blind zones.

• Encourage children to stay on sidewalks and, if sidewalks aren’t available, to walk facing traffic.

• Leave e-bikes and scooters at home on Halloween. They can be extremely dangerous for children, even with helmets. “Too many young lives have been lost on these vehicles,” warns Kids and Car Safety.

• Put away your phone. “Responding to a text isn’t worth the potential risk to your child,” safety advocates caution. Make sure kids understand the same rule — stay alert and keep heads up at all times.