Hidden Risks of Skin, Hair, and Nail Supplements

Supplements to enhance the health and beauty of our hair, nails and skin are surging in popularity. But they may come with significant risks and few benefits, says a research letter published in the journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

“People want to look their best, feel their best and present their best self to the world, so they’re interested if there’s a quick fix or supplement that can help them,” says Dr. Rebecca Hartman, study co-author and assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School. She tells TODAY that from her research, the risks outweigh the benefits of taking these supplements.

Biotin and collagen are the two ingredients that are questionable. Both supplements are safe when used as directed but can be troublesome in the high doses found in hair, nail, and skin supplements.

“Biotin supplements have been shown to interfere with certain lab tests and give incorrect results,” board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michelle Green tells Newsmax. “The Food and Drug Administration has warned healthcare professionals about the possibility of biotin supplements causing a falsely low troponin level. Troponin is a cardiac marker used to identify a heart attack. Too much biotin can also interfere with hormone tests, such as thyroid tests. False test results can lead to misdiagnosis and unnecessary or potentially harmful treatments. It’s helpful to consult with a physician before starting supplements.”

The daily recommended allowance for biotin, also known as B7, is 0.03 milligrams for adults, but many dietary supplements promoted for hair, skin and nail benefits have levels up to 650 times that amount, and the FDA warns that many manufacturers recommend taking multiple pills daily.

“Unless there is a confirmed biotin deficiency, biotinidase deficiency or a person is undergoing kidney dialysis, biotin supplements are not necessary for healthy skin, hair and nails,” says Green, adding that biotin-rich foods include eggs, sweet potatoes, spinach, broccoli, meat, seeds, and nuts.

The concern about collagen is that many of the products are contaminated, says the new analysis, The authors point to the 2020 study of 28 of the top-selling brands of collagen that found 64% of them tested positive for arsenic, 34% tested positive for lead, and 34% tested positive for trace levels of mercury and 17% tested positive for cadmium.

While these toxic heavy metals may occur naturally in the environment, manufacturers can control levels of contamination in dietary supplements through good manufacturing practices, experts told TODAY. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, and we do lose some as we age, which can affect the texture and elasticity of your skin.

Some studies have found that collagen is effective in wound healing and skin aging. Researchers noted that oral collagen supplements “increase skin elasticity, hydration, and dermal collagen density.” But there’s no optimal dose for collagen. Nutritionists say that bone broth is a good source of this protein. Collagen formation also requires vitamin C, zinc, copper, and certain amino acids, so eating foods rich in these nutrients may be helpful. Researchers do question, however, how well the gut can break down any collagen a person takes orally, even in the form of food.

The bottom line is if you still want to consume supplements to enhance skin, hair and nails, look for a product with a third-party validation such as the NSF or the USP, which test supplements to make sure they do not contain contaminants and certify they contain the ingredients listed on the label, says TODAY.