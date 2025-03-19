Best Vitamins for Boosting Hair Growth

Hair loss can be devastating for both men and women who view their once radiant tresses as their crowning glory. The average head of hair has about 150,000 strands and it is normal to lose about 100 strands a day. But as we get older, the rate of hair growth slows, so you aren’t replacing as many hairs as when you were younger.

Dr. Michele Green, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York, says that vitamins are essential for healthy hair growth and may help in preventing hair shedding and thinning. “Although androgenetic alopecia has a genetic component and cannot be entirely prevented, certain lifestyle choices can help maintain the health of scalp and hair follicles. A well-balanced, healthy diet with foods rich in iron, zinc, and vitamin D can support hair follicle health, and a deficiency in essential nutrients can lead to hair loss,” she tells Newsmax.

According to Bottom Line Inc., deficiencies in certain vitamins can impact hair growth, strength and texture. Many of the deficiencies can also affect other functions of the body, so it’s worthwhile having your healthcare practitioner check your levels.

Here are some essential vitamins that can boost hair health:

•Vitamin B. The B-complex vitamins are essential for metabolism and nervous system function. Vitamins like B7, or biotin, and B12 help maintain the strength and condition of the hair. Biotin plays an important role in the formation of keratin, which keeps nails, hair and skin healthy and strong, says Dr. Brian Abittan, director of Skin and Hair Rejuvenation at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York. These vitamins are found in whole grains, meat, fish, whole eggs, nuts, and avocados.

• Vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency can directly impact hair health, says Green. “Individuals with a form of hair loss known as alopecia areata were found to have low vitamin D, and studies have shown that symptoms of hair loss were even more severe in people with low levels of vitamin D,” she says. Consume foods such as salmon, egg yolks, fortified milk, and fortified orange juice.

• Vitamin E. Research has found that people with hair loss may have low levels of vitamin E and supplementing with the vitamin helped improve hair growth. On the flip side, too much of this nutrient can also cause hair loss. Have your levels checked and if you are deficient, eat more wheat germ, spinach, fish, and almonds.

• Zinc. Zinc is important for hair tissue growth and repair as well as scalp health. Low levels of zinc have been associated with hair loss and poor wound healing. Individuals with kidney disease or who are pregnant are at risk of low zinc, which should be supplemented with a diet rich in meat, beans, and seeds.

• Iron. This mineral helps boost circulation and carries oxygen to your hair’s roots, assisting the hair in growing strong and healthy. Deficiency in iron leads to insufficient production of hemoglobin, which can affect how much oxygen is delivered to your scalp and contribute to hair loss. Iron-rich foods include clams, red meat, spinach, and lentils.

If you are thinking of taking supplements, Green suggests speaking with a board-certified dermatologist who can recommend a safe hair growth supplement that has clinical studies to support its efficacy. “Getting treatment for hair loss in its early stages can help minimize hair loss and increase the treatment’s efficacy,” she says. She adds that using rosemary or coconut oil to massage the scalp can also reduce hair loss.