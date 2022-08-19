How to Go Gray Gracefully While Keeping a Youthful Glow

At the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdowns, many people were separated from their hairdressers. That left the option of dyeing hair at home or taking the plunge and embracing gray hair. According to The Wall Street Journal, women and men alike decided to ditch the dye and return to an all-natural look. Now, gray and platinum-colored hair are trendy.

Hollywood icons Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep, and George Clooney have adopted their natural gray.

“It is allowing people to feel the most beautiful in their most natural state,” says celebrity stylist Andrew Fitzsimmons. “When you grow out graying hair, the hydrogen peroxide that naturally exists in the hair follicles begins to build up and block the production of melanin, which is our hair’s pigment. So technically, our hair doesn’t turn gray — it grows out gray.”

It’s easier to grow out gray hair that hasn’t been dyed or colored but even processed hair can grow out beautifully, according to Martha Stewart. Returning to your gray roots takes determination, courage — and a plan, says international beauty expert Johnny Ottavino.

“Gray is a color just like any other, so don’t make any assumptions or associations about aging if that’s what you want,” he tells Newsmax. “There are definitely ways to make an elegant and exquisite transition into the gray era and maintain that youthful glow.”

Here’s how:

• Find a colorist who specializes in gray hair. Bring pictures of your ideal look to make sure you are both on the same page.

• Allow the roots to grow out for at least eight to 12 weeks. This gives the colorist enough natural color to work with so that he or she can match the color and allow the old color to fade out without having to use chemicals. Fitzsimmons suggests applying a glaze to help blur the lines between the two tones. You can also ask your hairdresser to try balayage, or hand paint highlights into the hair to create a sun-streaked look.

• Consider highlighting your hair. Ottavino says that adding highlights and lowlights all over the hair can help the gray blend into your existing color. They can soften the grow-out line, but this technique typically works better for women with light brown or blonde hair.

• Chop it off. According to Toppik, the quickest way to transition to gray hair is to cut it short. Grow out approximately one inch of your gray roots, then ask your stylist for a pixie cut.

• Temporarily color your roots. Highlights can be costly so you may want to use a temporary pigment on your roots that camouflages the gray hair. Root touchup sprays wash off with shampoo and conditioner.

• Tone with silver shampoo. Light hair, including gray hair, can be brassy. To neutralize those yellow tones, you can use a purple or silver toning shampoo, says Toppik. If you already have light-colored hair, a silver shampoo can help blend grays with the blonde hair. Don’t overuse the silver shampoo or you may end up with lavender tresses.