5 Signs That Your Gut is Healthy

When the 100 trillion microscopic organisms that make up our gut microbiome become imbalanced, it can lead to weight gain, inflammation and an increased risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

A recent study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that the presence of certain bacteria in the gut may cause inflammation throughout the body. Inflammation is the underlying culprit of many chronic conditions including obesity, atherosclerosis, Type 2 diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease, said the researchers.

According to Well + Good, Dr. Kenneth Brown, a board-certified gastroenterologist, says there are ways to know whether your gut is healthy or out of whack.

• Check bowel movements. The texture, shape and frequency of bowel movements is an excellent sign of a healthy or unhealthy gut. “A bowel movement every day, with little or no straining, is an indicator that your digestive system is working well,” says Brown. In the Bristol stool chart, types three and four are considered normal while types six and seven may indicate inflammation.

• Digestive comfort. If you don’t typically suffer from bloating, gas, constipation, diarrhea, or heartburn, that is a good sign that your gut is balanced.

• Strong immune function. A healthy gut often means a strong immune system, so you don’t become sick often and enjoy a speedy recovery when you do. Brown explains that when the gut is inflamed, the immune system can’t function optimally.

• Clear skin. Inflammation in the gut can lead to psoriasis, eczema, and acne. An imbalance of bad bacteria in the gut triggers an immune response that leads to dermatological issues.

• Energy and vitality. The gut produces 95% of the body’s serotonin which is responsible for helping to control stress, mental health, focus and memory. An overall sense of well-being can indicate that your gut is healthy.

To help build a healthy, inflammation-free gut microbiome, try the following:

• Eat lots of whole foods and fiber. The polyphenols in vegetables and fruit help build a healthy gut and the more diverse the produce, the healthier the gut will be, says researcher Stephen Perrine, author of the upcoming book, The Full-Body Fat Fix.

• Take time to digest. Brown says that our bodies need time to digest foods so allow a few hours between meals to let the gut do its job.

• Keep moving. Physical activity is another way to ensure a healthy gut. “Regular exercise can help reduce stress, increase mood chemicals, and improve the microbiome,” says Brown, who says yoga, walking and hiking are his personal choices for the best gut-boosting exercise.

• Find calm. Stress is a well-known disrupter of the digestive system and your microbiome. Take time to focus on relaxation to help your whole body heal.