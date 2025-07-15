WATCH TV LIVE

Gut Bacteria May Rid the Body of 'Forever Chemicals'

A new study reveals that some of our gut bacteria can absorb and expel so-called “forever chemicals” in our feces. These toxic chemicals called PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a large group of human-made chemicals widely used in industry and consumer products. They are commonly referred to as forever chemicals because of their persistence in the environment and the human body.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge found that certain bacterial strains, including E. coli, soaked up between 20% and 75% of PFAS in laboratory dishes. Furthermore, mice that were “humanized” with microbes that live in people, had more PFAS in their feces than microbe-free mice, according to Science News.

Because PFAS are resistant to heat, water, oil, and degradation, they are useful in nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing, food packaging, and even cosmetics and personal products. However, according to Consumer Reports, research has found probable links between PFAS exposure and thyroid disease, higher cholesterol levels, kidney and testicular cancer, ulcerative colitis, and pregnancy-induced hypertension. Other research found links to metabolic changes in children, as well as liver damage and kidney disease. PFAS are detectable in nearly everyone in the U.S., says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The current findings published in Nature Biology this month suggest that further studies could track the gut microbiomes and PFAS levels in humans, says study author Kiran Patil, a microbiologist at the University of Cambridge. People could also benefit by taking supplements such as probiotics that contain bacteria that may absorb forever chemicals.

Governments and organizations worldwide are working on strategies to reduce PFAS use, set safety limits, and develop technologies for removing these chemicals from the environment. Recent scientific breakthroughs, such as the use of gut bacteria, are being explored as innovative ways to break down PFAS.

“Our gut microbiome does a lot of things for us,” says Patil. “And maybe they are doing something positive to help us with PFAS.”

