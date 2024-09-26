Gum Disease Bacteria Linked to Head and Neck Cancers

Bacteria that causes gum disease can also raise a person’s risk of head and neck cancers, a new study says.

More than a dozen bacterial species have been linked to a collective 50% increased risk of head and neck cancer, researchers found.

“Our results offer yet another reason to keep up good oral hygiene habits,” said co-senior author Dr. Richard Hayes, a professor of population health at NYU School of Medicine in New York City. “Brushing your teeth and flossing may not only help prevent periodontal disease, but also may protect against head and neck cancer.”

Some of these microbes have been shown to contribute to serious gum infections that can eat away at the jawbone and the soft tissues that surround teeth, researchers noted.

For the study, researchers analyzed data from three ongoing research projects tracking nearly 160,000 Americans from across the country, all looking into potential risk factors for cancer.

As part of the research, participants all provided saliva samples that showed the number and types of bacteria living in their mouths.

In this study, researchers tracked the people for 10 to 15 years, to record the development of any cancers. During that time, 236 patients were diagnosed with head and neck cancer.

The research team compared the mouth microbes of head and neck cancer patients to those of another 458 people who hadn’t developed cancer.

Overall, 13 bacterial species were shown to either raise or lower risk of head and neck cancer, creating a combined overall increased risk of 30%, results show.

When combined with five other bacterial species often seen in gum disease, the overall risk increased by 50%, the researchers added.

The new study was published Sept. 26 in the journal JAMA Oncology.

“Our findings offer new insight into the relationship between the oral microbiome and head and neck cancers,” said lead researcher Soyoung Kwak, a postdoctoral fellow with the NYU School of Medicine’s Department of Population Health. “These bacteria may serve as biomarkers for experts to flag those at high risk.”

The study found no increased risk of cancer from naturally occurring fungi in the mouth, researchers noted.