Gum Disease May Raise Stroke, Brain Damage Risk

If you need another reason to brush and floss, here it is: Research suggests keeping your mouth healthy might also protect your brain and heart.

Two new studies published Oct. 22 in Neurology Open Access linked gum disease and cavities to a higher risk of stroke and brain damage.

In the first study, adults with gum disease were more likely to have white matter changes in their brains.

"Gum disease is associated with a higher chance of inflammation, and inflammation has been tied to atherosclerosis as well as hardening of the small blood vessels, as we saw in this study," study author Dr. Souvik Sen, a professor of neurology at the University of South Carolina, told CBS News.

In the second study, Sen’s team found that people with both gum disease and cavities had an 86% higher risk of stroke compared to those with healthy teeth and gums.

"If you have cavities on top of gum disease, it is double trouble. It means your risk of stroke or adverse heart event doubles," Sen explained.

The good news: Regular oral care can make a big difference.

Brushing and flossing daily, along with routine dental visits, were linked to an 81% lower risk of stroke among participants who maintained those healthy oral habits, Sen said.

While the research does not prove that poor oral health directly causes stroke, it adds to growing evidence that inflammation in the mouth may play a role in heart and brain health.

Globally, 3.5 billion people suffer from gum disease or cavities, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Further, more than 795,000 Americans have a stroke each year, according to the American Heart Association. Experts say maintaining healthy teeth and gums could be one simple way to reduce that risk.