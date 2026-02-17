Grip Strength May Predict Longevity

A new study of nearly 5,500 women ages 63 to 99 suggests that something as simple as grip strength may predict how long they live.

Researchers found that women with the strongest grip strength had a 33% lower risk of death over an eight-year period compared to those with the weakest grip.

According to Study Finds, grip strength proved to be a stronger predictor of survival than physical activity levels — even though activity was carefully tracked using wearable devices. Researchers concluded that a 60-second grip strength test could one day become as routine and valuable as checking blood pressure.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed data collected between 2012 and 2014.

Scientists visited participants in their homes and measured grip strength using a handheld device called a dynamometer. Each woman squeezed the device twice, and the highest reading was recorded.

Researchers also conducted a chair stand test, timing how quickly participants could rise from a seated position and sit back down five times without using their arms.

Participants then wore accelerometers for seven days to track daily movement patterns.

Researchers from the State University of New York at Buffalo followed the women for eight years, recording nearly 2,000 deaths by 2023.

Even after adjusting for age, smoking, chronic disease, body weight, and overall health, women with the highest grip strength maintained a roughly 33% lower risk of death compared to those with the weakest grip. The association held regardless of exercise habits, suggesting grip strength independently predicts survival..

The grip strength and chair stand tests measured different aspects of health. The chair stand test reflected overall functional status and fatigue, while grip strength highlighted upper body strength — important for everyday tasks such as carrying groceries, opening jars, and lifting objects.

Researchers say the results underscore the value of simple strength assessments, particularly for older women who may not be able to perform regular aerobic exercise due to arthritis or other health conditions. Strength training with resistance bands, light weights, or body-weight exercises can improve muscle strength without requiring hours in the gym.

Notably, the findings were consistent across ages, races, and body types. The study also showed that even women in their 80s and 90s can build strength — and potentially improve longevity — with appropriate exercise.