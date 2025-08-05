Enjoy This Super Fruit for Good Health

A new scientific paper published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry acknowledges that grapes have been overlooked as the superfood they are in favor of fellow fruits like berries. In fact, grapes have more than 1,600 different health-giving compounds, including antioxidants, polyphenols, anthocyanins, catechins, and resveratrol.

According to Women's Health, these compounds enhance cardiovascular health and support brain function. They also benefit the skin and gut and eye health. Grapes contain 82% water, which helps hydrate the body, an essential boost in hot weather. They also contain vitamin C and potassium, which enhance the skin and regulate blood pressure. Registered dietitian Jessica Cording noted that grapes are rich in antioxidants that boost the immune system and may prevent certain cancers.

“Resveratrol is the most well-known antioxidant found in grapes, and it has been noted with anti-inflammatory benefits,” she said.

Naturally sweet and heart-healthy grapes contain melatonin to help regulate the body’s sleep-wake cycle. Instead of ending the evening with a sugary or rich treat, like ice cream or cake, try munching on a bunch of fresh grapes, experts said on Today, to enhance sleep quality.

“Thus, based on actual scientific data, grapes have earned what should be a prominent position in the superfood family,” wrote the researchers. While the authors of the paper acknowledged that the word “superfood” may be a little controversial, noshing on grapes along with healthy foods such as salmon, green vegetables, lentils and nuts offers powerful health benefits.

Grapes are typically in season in the United States from late August through October. Some varieties may be available earlier or later, but this period represents peak availability. The specific timing can also vary depending on the region and the grape variety.