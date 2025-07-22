WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gluten | intolerance | irritable bowel syndrome | wheat | gastrointestinal | cereal bar

For Some, Gluten Intolerance Is Psychological

woman with hand up saying no to an offer of slices of bread
(Adobe Stock)

Tuesday, 22 July 2025 09:13 AM EDT

Gluten intolerance might be all in the minds of some people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), results from a small-scale experiment indicate.

People with the common digestive disorder reported worse GI symptoms after eating a cereal bar, even though the bar contained no gluten or wheat, according to results published July 21 in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology

Their symptoms after noshing a gluten-free bar were similar to those they experienced after eating cereal bars containing either gluten or whole wheat, results show.

This indicates that suggestions and beliefs, rather than the ingredients themselves, might be driving an IBS patient’s GI symptoms in many cases, researchers said.

“Not every patient who believes they are reacting to gluten actually does,” senior researcher Dr. Premysl Bercik, a professor of medicine at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, said in a news release.

“Some truly have a sensitivity to this food protein, but for many others, it’s the belief itself that’s driving their symptoms and subsequent choices to avoid gluten-containing foods,” he continued.

Gluten is a protein found in grains like wheat, barley and rye. It can cause GI problems for some people who are either allergic to the protein or in whom it causes an immune response that can be damaging to the gut, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

For the study, researchers recruited 28 patients with diagnosed IBS who said their symptoms had improved when they followed a gluten-free diet.

In a lab experiment, each person was given a cereal bar to eat at three separate times. The three bars were different – one contained gluten, one contained wheat and one had neither.

The number of people who felt worse after eating the cereal bar was the same across all three types of bars, researchers report.

After each snack, 26 of the 28 participants reported worse GI symptoms even when the bar was free of gluten and wheat.

This could be due to what researchers call the “nocebo effect,” in which negative expectations alone can trigger real physical symptoms, Bercik said.

In particular, social media and online communities could be fueling ideas that gluten is harmful, even though it might not be the true cause of some patients’ IBS symptoms, he said.

“There is strong influence from the internet,” Bercik said. “Many patients post how bad they feel about gluten. Of course, it influences others.”

Some IBS patients also might feel that avoiding gluten is a way to take control of their situation, rather than feeling helpless.

Bercik said continuing the gluten-free diet might provide patients with an actionable method to try to control their symptoms, even though it means unnecessary diet restrictions.

In fact, many of the study’s participants didn’t change their beliefs or their diets even after they were later told which bars caused their GI symptoms, researchers said.

Therapy and coaching might be needed to help these folks move past their gluten hangups, Bercik said.

“What we need to improve in our clinical management of these patients is to work with them further, not just tell them that gluten is not the trigger and move on,” he said. “Many of them may benefit from psychological support and guidance to help destigmatize gluten and wheat and reintroduce them safely in their diet.”

More research is needed to test these findings in larger groups of people, and to determine why beliefs about gluten might drive some IBS symptoms, researchers said.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Gluten intolerance might be all in the minds of some people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), results from a small-scale experiment indicate. People with the common digestive disorder reported worse GI symptoms after eating a cereal bar, even though the bar contained no...
gluten, intolerance, irritable bowel syndrome, wheat, gastrointestinal, cereal bar
577
2025-13-22
Tuesday, 22 July 2025 09:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved