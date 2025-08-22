WATCH TV LIVE

FDA Approves OTC Glucose Monitor to Manage Weight

woman checking her glucose monitor results on smartphone
(Adobe Stock)

Friday, 22 August 2025 05:26 PM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Signos Glucose Monitoring System, an over-the-counter glucose monitoring system for weight management.

Signos integrates the Stelo by Dexcom glucose biosensor with an artificial intelligence-driven platform to show how food, activity, stress, sleep, and timing affect the body in real time -- empowering people to make personalized, biology-backed health decisions.

Key features of the monitoring system include personalized metabolic guidance that uses the body's own signals and artificial intelligence-driven insights to help users improve sleep, manage weight, and lower chronic disease risk. The system translates real-time glucose fluctuations into simple, personalized recommendations for healthier daily habits and tracks and connects responses to meals, exercise, sleep, and stress.

Customers can subscribe to Signos with a three-month plan for $139 per month or a six-month plan for $129 per month. The company provides all necessary continuous glucose monitors for the chosen plan duration.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 73.6 percent of U.S. adults are classified as having overweight or obesity. With the results of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021 projecting diabetes diagnoses will reach 1.3 billion by 2050, the scale of the metabolic health crisis is rapidly accelerating.

"This is more than a product launch -- it's a mission," Sharam Fouladgar-Mercer, CEO and founder of Signos, said in a statement. "Everyone deserves access to insights that help them live healthier, longer, more vibrant lives. Signos isn't just about data; it's about giving people ownership over their health and weight journeys in a way never before seen."

© HealthDay


Health-News
