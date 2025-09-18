GLP-1s Provide Health Benefits to Psoriasis Patients

People with psoriasis might receive unexpected benefits from cutting-edge weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound, a new study says.

Psoriasis patients taking GLP-1 drugs had a 78% lower risk of premature death and a 44% lower risk of heart attack, stroke or other heart-related health crisis, researchers reported Thursday at a meeting of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology in Paris.

These patients also had a 65% lower risk of alcohol abuse and nearly 50% lower risk of substance abuse, researchers said.

“Our findings suggest that GLP-1 receptor agonists may offer benefits beyond their effects on weight and glucose control, particularly for cardiovascular and psychiatric outcomes in people with psoriasis,” lead author Ralf Ludwig, a professor at the Lubeck Institute of Experimental Dermatology in Germany, said in a news release.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs mimic the GLP-1 hormone, which helps control insulin and blood sugar levels, decreases appetite and slows digestion of food.

For the new study, researchers analyzed data for more than 3,000 psoriasis patients with diabetes taking GLP-1 drugs over a two-year period.

Their health outcomes were compared to another 3,000 psoriasis patients taking other diabetic medications and more than 110 million healthy Americans.

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune skin condition affecting up to 3% of the population, researchers said in background notes. It causes skin cells to build up quickly, resulting in red, scaly and itchy patches on a person’s skin.

Because it’s an immune disorder, psoriasis has been linked to a number of other health problems, including heart conditions and mood disorders, researchers said.

The benefits from GLP-1 drugs were particularly pronounced when researchers compared psoriasis patients on the meds with those taking other forms of diabetes drugs, researchers said.

This suggests that GLP-1 drugs might work differently in patients suffering from systemic inflammation of the sort faced by those with psoriasis, researchers said.

“We hypothesize that GLP-1 receptor activation may inhibit pro-inflammatory mediators, which are elevated in people with psoriasis,” Ludwig said.

“Additionally, GLP-1 receptors are expressed in parts of the brain involved in mood and the reward system, which could explain the reductions we observed in alcohol and substance use,” he added.

The drugs also appeared about as safe for people with psoriasis as they are for everyone else, researchers said.

“Given their safety profile and the range of benefits observed, GLP-1RAs could become a preferred treatment for people with psoriasis who also require therapy for diabetes or weight management,” Ludwig said.

“Psoriasis management has traditionally focused on controlling skin symptoms, but these findings emphasize the need to consider the wider health risks faced by patients,” he said. “GLP-1RAs may offer a valuable dual benefit, improving both metabolic control and long-term health outcomes, representing an important step forward in holistic care for people living with psoriasis.”

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.