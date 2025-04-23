WATCH TV LIVE

Ginger Boosts Heart Health

Fresh and cut and powdered ginger
Wednesday, 23 April 2025 03:14 PM EDT

We’ve all heard that ginger can help ease an upset stomach. Now, new research finds this tasty spice can also benefit your heart health.

According to Food & Wine, the new study published in the medical journal Cureus analyzed the effect of this flowering plant on high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. The researchers also studied how naturally occurring phytochemicals in ginger, gingerol and shogaol, are important for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

These properties help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, which are key contributors to heart disease. Additionally, ginger has been found to improve blood circulation by preventing the aggregation of platelets, thereby reducing the risk of blood clots and other cardiovascular complications. Regular consumption of ginger can also aid in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels, further supporting heart health.

Regular ginger consumption can significantly reduce triglyceride and LDL “bad” cholesterol levels, while increasing HDL “good” cholesterol, say experts. This is especially beneficial for heart health as high levels of LDL cholesterol are linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Lower triglyceride levels are connected to better health of the inner lining of the blood vessels, which is important for overall cardiovascular functioning.

The recommended daily dosage of ginger is no more than four grams, according to the National Library of Medicine. In larger doses, the spice may trigger abdominal discomfort, heartburn or diarrhea. It’s best to use raw ginger because it’s the most potent. Ginger tea and powder are good alternatives but haven’t been scientifically shown to be as effective.

Here’s a step-by-step method on how to prepare fresh ginger.

