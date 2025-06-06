Why Gardening is Good for You

If you spend your weekends toiling in the soil, you’re doing your mind and body good! In addition to reaping the benefits of eating fresh fruits and vegetables, research says that gardening supports a longer, healthier life by boosting mood, reducing stress, and lowering the risks of dementia and sleep issues.

For example, Australian researchers found that people in their 60s who tended to a garden had a 36% lower risk of developing dementia. Another study found that gardening is linked to a 42% reduced likelihood of suffering from sleep issues. Other scientists found that gardening boosts mental health while reducing stress and depression.

According to Real Simple, gardening can promote longevity and a better quality of life. Here’s how:

• Promotes exercise. The physical activity involved in digging, planting, and weeding enhances cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles, and improves overall physical fitness. Simultaneously, exposure to sunlight while gardening boosts vitamin D levels, a vital nutrient for bone health and immune function.

• Provides a sense of purpose. The act of nurturing plants fosters a sense of purpose and accomplishment, especially for older adults, which can mitigate feelings of loneliness and depression —two factors associated with decreased life expectancy. The connection with nature has been shown to lower cortisol levels, reducing stress and its harmful effects on the body.

• Improves nutrition. Growing your own fruits and vegetables helps you eat more nutrient-dense, fresh foods. Even a small herb garden can provide nutritional benefits by adding extra nutrients to your food.

• Boosts immunity. Getting dirty can actually be a good thing, notes Molly Burrets, a California-based licensed psychologist. “Soil contains beneficial bacteria, which is believed to have immune-boosting properties,” she says. One of the most fascinating discoveries about soil is the presence of Mycobacterium vaccae, a type of bacteria with immune-modulating properties. This microorganism has been linked to reduced inflammation and improved resilience against stress-related illnesses, according to research. It is sometimes referred to as the "happy bacteria" because exposure to it has been shown to boost serotonin levels, which not only improves mood but also supports immune function. It’s no wonder that gardening, with its direct interaction with soil, is increasingly recognized for its therapeutic benefits.

To maximize the benefits of gardening, consider the following tips:

• Start small: If you’re new to gardening, begin with a few pots of herbs or flowers to build confidence and enjoyment.

• Stay consistent: Regular gardening activities, even for just 30 minutes a day, can offer ongoing health benefits.

• Practice ergonomics: Use tools that are comfortable and avoid overexertion to prevent strain or injury.

• Incorporate variety: Grow a mix of vegetables, fruits, and flowers that bloom or ripen during different seasons to keep the experience engaging and rewarding.

• Engage socially: Join a community garden or gardening club to build connections while enjoying the activity.

• Take breaks: Hydrate and rest when needed, especially during hot weather, to avoid exhaustion.