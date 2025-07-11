WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gabapentin | seizures | nerve pain | restless legs syndrome | dementia | mild cognitive impairment

Popular Chronic Pain Medication Linked to Dementia

older woman holding lower back in pain as she is helped by a healthcare worker
(Adobe Stock)

Friday, 11 July 2025 07:19 AM EDT

A drug used to treat seizures, nerve pain and restless leg syndrome might be linked with increased risk of dementia, a new study says.

Regular gabapentin use appeared to increase risk of dementia by 29% and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) by 85%, researchers reported July 10 in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine.

What’s more, the risk was more than doubled in people normally considered too young to suffer from brain aging, those 18 to 64, results show.

“The findings of this study support the need for close monitoring in adult patients prescribed gabapentin to assess for potential cognitive decline,” wrote the research team led by Nafis Eghrari, a medical student at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

“Moreover, this provides a foundation to further research whether gabapentin plays a causal role in the development of dementia and cognitive decline,” the researchers added.

Gabapentin has become increasingly popular for the treatment of chronic pain because it’s not nearly as addictive as opioids, researchers said in background notes.

But concerns have been growing that gabapentin might contribute to cognitive decline, since it works by suppressing communication between nerve cells, researchers said.

To examine this further, researchers analyzed records for more than 26,400 people who had been prescribed gabapentin for chronic low back pain, and compared them to a similar number of other back pain patients who hadn’t gotten the drug.

People who’d received six or more gabapentin prescriptions were more likely to be diagnosed with dementia or mild cognitive impairment within 10 years of their initial pain diagnosis, results show.

Looking at age groups, researchers found that 18- to 64-year-olds prescribed gabapentin were more than twice as likely to develop dementia or MCI.

This was driven mainly by 35- to 64-year-olds, among whom the risks of dementia more than doubled and MCI more than tripled, researchers said.

These risks also rose along with prescription frequency, results show. Those with 12 or more gabapentin prescriptions were 40% more likely to develop dementia and 65% more likely to develop MCI than those prescribed the drug three to 11 times.

Researchers noted that because this is an observational study, it cannot draw a direct cause-and-effect association between gabapentin and brain decline.

“We hope the current study promotes further research to delineate whether gabapentin plays a causal role in the development of dementia and the underlying mechanisms of this relationship,” the team concluded in their paper.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A drug used to treat seizures, nerve pain and restless leg syndrome might be linked with increased risk of dementia, a new study says. Regular gabapentin use appeared to increase risk of dementia by 29% and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) by 85%, researchers reported July 10...
gabapentin, seizures, nerve pain, restless legs syndrome, dementia, mild cognitive impairment
405
2025-19-11
Friday, 11 July 2025 07:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved