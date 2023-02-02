Valley Fever Fungal Infection is Spreading Across the US

The HBO series “The Last of Us” has brought awareness to the growing threat of fungal infections. While there is no known fungus that turns humans into sporous zombies, health experts warn that one pathogen may become more prevalent because of climate change. And the potentially life-threating fungus is spreading quickly.

Valley fever is an infection caused by breathing in spores of the fungus Coccidioides. The fungus is endemic to the hot, dry soil of the Southwest because the spores can survive through heat and drought. When the dirt is disturbed by wind, construction or even walking, the spores can spread into the air. While normally 97% of all U.S. cases of Valley fever are reported in Arizona and California, fungal infections like Valley fever are spreading alarmingly outside of their normal environment.

According to NBC News, one study in the journal GeoHealth projected that climate change is driving Valley fever farther east, and by the end of the century the illness could spread east through the Great Plains and north to the Canadian border.

“As the temperatures warm up, and the western half of the U.S. stays quite dry, our desert-like soils will kind of expand and these drier conditions could allow Coccidioides to live in new places,” said Morgan Gorris, the lead author of the GeoHealth study. Gorris is a staff scientist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Although 20,000 cases of Valley fever were reported in 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that this number is likely an underestimate. Many people who contract the disease don’t know they have it. Symptoms include fatigue, cough, fever, shortness of breath and muscle aches. Because these signs look similar to respiratory illnesses, even physicians may misdiagnose the illness.

If it spreads to the brain or spinal cord, 40% of patients die, according to USA TODAY. This process can take up to weeks from exposure. About 200 people die from Valley fever each year, says the CDC.

Experts say if a person has these symptoms and lives in or has visited the Southwest, Valley fever should be one of the possible diagnoses. In about 5% to 10% of cases, the infection can lead to serious, long-term problems in the lungs, says the CDC. Valley fever is treated with anti-fungal medications, says NBC News, and recovery can be difficult, taking months and even years.

A vaccine may be in the works, but although it has been successful in canines, researchers say it could be years before human trials evolve. Since dogs, like humans, are susceptible to Valley fever, University of Arizona College of Medicine scientists developed a highly effective two-dose vaccine that could be approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for use in canines by early 2024.

Dr. John Galgiani, director of the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the University of Arizona College of Medicine worked on the dog vaccine and is now focused on testing the vaccine in humans in clinical trials. He says the earliest the vaccine could be available for people is eight years.

Experts warn that now is the time to wage war on the illness before Valley fever spreads to even more people.

“I think fungi are really the coming superbugs,” says Dr. George Thompson at the University of California at Davis, who specializes in the care of patients with invasive fungal infections. “I think they’re going to be problematic over the next decade. And Valley fever is going to be a key part of that. The battle is sort of just beginning.”