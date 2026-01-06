5 Winter Fruits That Fight Inflammation, Illness

Inflammation tends to rise during the winter months, and with the coldest part of the year ahead, experts recommend filling your grocery cart with colorful, seasonal fruits that can help calm inflammation while delivering important nutrients that support immune health.

“Low-grade inflammation often increases during winter due to reduced sunlight exposure, changes in activity levels, higher stress, and shifts toward more energy-dense, lower-fiber diets,” registered dietitian nutritionist Karolin Saweres tells EatingWell. While inflammation is a normal part of the immune response, chronic low-grade inflammation can make it harder for the body to fight off seasonal illnesses.

Here are five winter fruits that can help reduce inflammation and support overall health.

Citrus fruits. Oranges, grapefruits, and clementines are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. These nutrients help reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system during the colder months.

Pomegranates. This fruit may take some effort to open, but nutrition experts say the health benefits are worth it. The jewel-like seeds are rich in polyphenols with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Pomegranate arils, the juicy edible seed sacs, deliver a sweet-tart burst of flavor along with antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins C and K, making them a nutritious snack or garnish.

Kiwifruit. This tasty winter fruit also supports immune health. It contains vitamin C, vitamin E, and fiber, all of which play a role in reducing inflammation. “One medium kiwi provides roughly 7% of your recommended Daily Value for vitamin E, which helps slow the production of molecules that promote inflammation,” says registered dietitian Elizabeth Harris.

Pears. In season throughout the winter, pears are high in fiber and antioxidants, making them a smart choice for managing inflammation. They also provide key minerals such as copper and potassium. Copper supports immunity, cholesterol metabolism, and nerve function, while potassium helps regulate muscle contractions and heart health, according to Healthline. Eating the peel is especially beneficial, as it contains up to six times more polyphenols than the flesh.

Apples. Widely available during winter, apples contain quercetin and other antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and support the body’s defenses. One study involving nearly 35,000 women found that apple consumption was linked to a lower risk of death from heart disease. According to Harvard Health, apples’ fiber, vitamin C, pectin, and polyphenols have been associated, mainly in animal studies, with anti-inflammatory effects and an increase in beneficial gut bacteria.