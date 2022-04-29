Adding Just One Extra Serving of Fruits and Veggies a Day Boosts Mental Health

A longitudinal study appropriately titled “Lettuce be happy” found that increased fruit and vegetable consumption can enhance mental well-being. While the role of a healthy diet in influencing physical health has been well established, say the authors, the new research indicates that an increase in frequency and quantity of fresh produce can make you happier and give your mental health a boost.

According to TLC, the study from Leeds and York Universities in the U.K. analyzed data from more than 40,000 people during a seven year period. The researchers found that when there was an increase in fruits and vegetables in the participants’ diets, they reported better moods.

They also noted that participants did not have to eat loads of produce to reap these benefits. In fact, one serving seemed to do the trick. Eating just one extra portion of produce a day had the equivalent effect on mental well-being as walking eight extra days a month (for at least 10 minutes each time).

“It’s well established that eating fruit and vegetables can benefit physical health,” said co-author Dr. Neel Ocean, of the University of Leeds. “While further work is needed to demonstrate cause and effect, the results are clear: people who do eat more fruit and vegetables report a higher level of mental well-being and life satisfaction than those who eat less.”

If your family has picky eaters, start with smaller portions at each meal, says TLC. And try these tips from the Academy of Culinary Nutrition to introduce more fruits and vegetables into your diet. Among the suggestions are topping toast with nut butters, berries, and bananas. You can also toss extra veggies into omelets or quiches, and sneak fruits and greens into smoothies. Use high-protein hummus or homemade guacamole as a dipping station for fresh carrots, celery, and cucumbers.