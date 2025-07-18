Five Best Fruits to Eat With Diabetes

A diabetes diagnosis can feel overwhelming, with questions about what to eat and how to manage daily meals often at the forefront.

Many people think that because fruits contain a lot of sugar that they are off limits for people with diabetes. However, according to Health, while keeping sugar low is important for managing diabetes, you can still enjoy certain delicious fruits. While fruit contains natural sugars, it also has vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are essential for a healthy diet. Fruit is also rich in fiber, which helps slow the absorption of sugar, preventing rapid blood sugar spikes.

Fruits with a lower glycemic index (GI), a ranking system that measures how quickly a food causes blood sugar levels to rise after eating, are the best choices. Here are some examples:

• Berries. Berries, such as blueberries, raspberries and blackberries can help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce insulin spikes, says registered dietitian Jillian Kubala. They are rich in fiber, which slows down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream and are chock full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that support healthy blood sugar levels, lower your risk of developing chronic health conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure and certain cancers.

• Avocados. According to Medical News Today, avocados contain several vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds. People with diabetes can safely consume avocados as part of a healthy eating plan. It seems that avocados are not only safe for people with diabetes, but they may be beneficial. Avocados, which are rich in healthy unsaturated fatty acids, micronutrients, and fiber, have been shown to improve post-meal blood glucose and insulin levels. But they are quite high in calories ─ one cup has a whopping 240 calories. Try to limit serving size and use avocados as a spread for toast or in a salad.

• Citrus fruit. Oranges and grapefruits have a GI, which is a measurement of how slowly or quickly a food spikes blood sugar levels, says Kubala. For example, oranges have a GI of 43, and anything under 55 is considered low, so they can help people with diabetes lower blood pressure, heart disease risk and HbA1c levels. An HbA1c test is a blood test that shows your average level of blood glucose, also called blood sugar, over the past two to three months, explains Medline Plus.

• Apples. This popular fruit also has a low GI level and is high in fiber. The fiber, particularly in the skin, slows down sugar absorption, and the antioxidants found in apples may also play a role in reducing the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. According to Healthline, fiber slows down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates and regulates the gut microbiome. This can all have a positive effect on reducing blood sugar spikes.

• Pomegranates. Eating pomegranates can lower blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels while also improving insulin resistance. The seeds, called arils, and pomegranate juice have compounds such as ellagitannins, anthocyanins, and organic acids, which have been shown to lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels in people with Type 2 diabetes. Pomegranate arils are also high in fiber, which can prevent sharp blood sugar spikes.

According to Health, people with diabetes should avoid sugar-coated dried fruit, canned fruit in syrup, fruit-based frozen desserts and sweetened fruit juices. Always check with your healthcare provider before adding fruit as part of your diabetes-friendly diet.