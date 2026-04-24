Study: Common Sugar Linked to Chronic Diseases

A new report suggests that fructose — a common sugar found in many foods and beverages — may play a more significant role in driving obesity and metabolic disease than previously understood.

The research, published in Nature Metabolism, highlights how fructose affects the body differently from other sugars, acting not just as a source of calories but as a trigger for fat production and storage.

Researchers examined common sweeteners such as table sugar (sucrose) and high-fructose corn syrup, both of which contain glucose and fructose. While glucose is widely used by the body for energy, fructose appears to have unique metabolic effects that may more directly contribute to chronic health conditions.

“Fructose is not just another calorie,” said Dr. Richard Johnson, professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz and study lead author. “It acts as a metabolic signal that promotes fat production and storage in ways that differ fundamentally from glucose.”

According to the report, fructose metabolism bypasses key steps in the body’s normal energy-regulation process. This can lead to increased fat production, reduced cellular energy levels, and the creation of compounds linked to metabolic dysfunction.

Over time, these changes may contribute to metabolic syndrome — a group of conditions that includes obesity, insulin resistance, and increased cardiovascular risk.

The researchers also found that fructose’s impact may extend beyond what people consume in their diets. The body can actually produce fructose internally from glucose, suggesting its effects on health may be broader than previously recognized.

The findings come as obesity and diabetes rates continue to rise worldwide. Although sugary drink consumption has declined in some areas, overall intake of added, or “free,” sugars remains above recommended levels.

Scientists note that fructose may have once served a useful evolutionary purpose by helping the body store fat during times of food scarcity. However, in today’s environment — where food is readily available — those same biological mechanisms may now contribute to chronic disease.

“This review highlights fructose as a central player in metabolic health,” said Johnson. “Understanding its unique biological effects is critical for developing more effective strategies to prevent and treat metabolic disease.”

Experts say the findings underscore the importance of paying closer attention to sugar intake — particularly sources high in fructose — as part of efforts to improve overall metabolic health.