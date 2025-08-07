WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: french fries | odds | type 2 | diabetes

French Fries Linked to Higher Odds for Type 2 Diabetes

French Fries Linked to Higher Odds for Type 2 Diabetes
(HealthDay News)

Thursday, 07 August 2025 07:50 AM EDT

The next time you're asked "Fries with that?," maybe say no: Regular consumption of the potato-based treat raises your odds of type 2 diabetes by 20%, new research shows. 

On the other hand, swapping out those fries for whole-grain foods could lower your odds for the blood sugar disease by 19%, the same study found.

"The public health message here is simple and powerful: Small changes in our daily diet can have an important impact on risk of type 2 diabetes. Limiting potatoes — especially limiting French fries — and choosing healthy, whole grain sources of carbohydrate could help lower the risk of type 2 diabetes across the population," said study co-author Dr. Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard University.

His team published its findings Aug. 6 in The BMJ

As Willett's team explained, prior research had shown the lowly potato to be a major dietary culprit in fostering diabetes.  

But does the way in which potatoes are cooked matter?

"We're shifting the conversation from, 'Are potatoes good or bad?' to a more nuanced — and useful — question: How are they prepared, and what might we eat instead?" lead author Seyed Mohammad Mousavi said in a news release. Mousavi is a postdoctoral research fellow in Harvard's Department of Nutrition.

The new study focused on data involving more than 205,000 people enrolled in the Nurses' Health Study, the Nurses' Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study.  

These studies are a goldmine for nutrition researchers, because for three decades participants filled out detailed dietary questionnaires.  

Included in those surveys were questions about how many times per week they ate French fries; baked, boiled, or mashed potatoes; and whole grains.

Of course, each participant's health was also tracked for more than 30 years. Over that time, 22,299 participants developed type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease.

When it came to potatoes, how they were cooked did matter: While just three servings per week of French fries hiked diabetes risk by 20%, eating potatoes baked, boiled, or mashed had no influence on diabetes risk. 

And replacing those three French fry orders with whole grains — for example, whole grain pastas or bread — cut the odds of type 2 diabetes by up to 19%, the Harvard team found. Even subbing refined (not whole) grains for French fries helped lower diabetes risk. 

These findings were backed up by two separate analyses, in which data from a number of prior studies involving more than 500,000 people (including 43,000 cases of type 2 diabetes) yielded similar results when it came to French fries versus whole grains.

"For policymakers, our findings highlight the need to move beyond broad food categories and pay closer attention to how foods are prepared and what they're replacing," Willett said in a Harvard news release. "Not all carbs — or even all potatoes — are created equal, and that distinction is crucial when it comes to shaping effective dietary guidelines."

The study was funded by a grant from the U.S. National Institutes of Health. 

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The next time you're asked "Fries with that?," maybe say no: Regular consumption of the potato-based treat raises your odds of type 2 diabetes by 20%, new research shows. On the other hand, swapping out those fries for whole-grain foods...
french fries, odds, type 2, diabetes
505
2025-50-07
Thursday, 07 August 2025 07:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved