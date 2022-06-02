×
Tags: formula | infant | shortage | uk | australia

More Infant Formula to Arrive in US Next Week

store with mostly empty shelves of baby formula and a sign saying purchases are limited
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 02 June 2022 08:38 AM

Shipments of infant formula from Australia and the U.K. are expected to arrive in the United States next week as part of the Biden administration's ongoing effort to ease a nationwide shortage of formula.

Under the Operation Fly Formula program, 2 million cans of Kendamil infant formula from the U.K. are to begin arriving on June 9. That's the equivalent of 3.7 million 8-ounce bottles and will include about 3.2 million bottles worth of Kendamil Classic Stage 1 and 540,000 bottles worth of Kendamil Organic, CNN reported.

The U.K. formula will be sold at retailers and online, and the first shipment will be available at Target stores in the coming weeks, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bubs Australia said it expects to send about 250,000 cans of infant formula — the equivalent of about 4.6 million 8-ounce bottles — on two flights to the U.S. next week, said company CEO and founder Kristy Carr.

The flights will leave Australia on June 9 and June 11 and arrive in Pennsylvania and California, respectively, the White House said.

"We would hope that at least some of the retail [stores] will have our products within days of landing," Carr told CNN. "The retailers are just as keen to work with us and the Biden administration task force to ensure this happens."

Last weekend, Nestle shipped more than 38,000 cans of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula from Europe to one U.S. retailer, but did not name the retailer or say whether the formula was available for people to buy, CNN reported.

Executives from five infant formula companies met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday to discuss their progress on ramping up the supply of formula for the United States.

"We want to make sure we have coverage right across the country. We're going to be prioritizing the areas that are in most need and vulnerable communities," Carr said.

Bubs plans to send another approximately 250,000 infant formula cans in two more planeloads in the next few weeks, Carr told CNN.

© HealthDay


Health-News
Newsmax Media, Inc.

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis.

Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
