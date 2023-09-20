Food Safety Experts Avoid These Supermarket Choices

Food safety experts, who inspect foods for harmful bacteria like salmonella and E. coli, warn that certain selections are more likely to be contaminated than others. For example, food inspectors reveal they won’t shop for the following items in a grocery store, says HuffPost:

• Raw or unpasteurized milk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that raw, or unpasteurized milk, may contain salmonella, E. coli, listeria, brucella and other potentially harmful germs because the milk has not been processed according to the defined heating technique prescribed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In fact, it is illegal to sell raw milk in some states, as illustrated in this interactive map. But even if it is legal to buy raw milk in your state, food safety regulators still advise against its consumption because of the possible pathogenic organisms that may be lurking.

• Raw sprouts. Radish, alfalfa, bean, and clover sprouts — not Brussels sprouts — are also prone to bacteria. Experts suggest washing them thoroughly with plain water before consuming. Sprouts, a favorite food of vegetarians and vegans, are less likely to be sprayed with chemicals to kill bacteria.

• Pre-cut produce. “If you are going to eat pre-cut produce raw, you are dealing with the same amount of microbial risk as you would with sprouts,” says Bryan Quoc Le, a food scientist and industry consultant. “That’s because I don’t know what the person behind the counter has done while cutting the produce and what practices they implement. Packaged food, by law, has to go through a stringent process but food that has been prepared on-site doesn’t necessarily.”

Melons may harbor harmful bacteria as they grow on the ground and can trap infected water and bacteria from animal feces that may penetrate the rind. According to Mashed, a widespread outbreak of salmonella in tainted pre-cut melon in 2018 brought awareness to the dangers of eating this prepackaged fruit. “The reason they’re so dangerous is because of where they’re grown — in the ground ─ which means their skins could be contaminated with several pathogens, any of which could be transferred through to the flesh with a knife,” said Keith Warriner, a professor of food science. “Once the contamination is inside the fruit, it’s an element of time because salmonella doubles every 30 minutes,” he said.

Wash all pre-cut produce thoroughly, store it in the fridge, and eat within a few days of purchase. Better still, bring home the whole fruit, wash it thoroughly and cut your own melon chunks.

• Food bars. Buffet food bars in delis and supermarkets can be a hotbed for bacteria if proper temperatures are not maintained. Cold items should be kept below 41 degrees Fahrenheit, and hot food at 135 degrees Fahrenheit, says HuffPost. “If the heating system is questionable I would avoid the food bar,” says Le. Make sure sneeze guards are in place and tongs are clean and available for each item. Also try to visit food bars at prime time when the offerings are fresh and plentiful.

In general, when buying food always check that the packaging is not compromised with nicks or dents. Smell the packaged meat or fish to detect if they’re fresh and check the sell-by dates on fresh produce packages to ensure the best quality. Another tip is to wash reusable grocery bags between trips to the grocery store and use them only for food items to prevent cross-contamination.