Dr. Crandall to Newsmax: New Food Pyramid Targets Obesity

The federal government is rolling out what health officials are calling the most significant reset of U.S. nutrition policy in years, unveiling a major overhaul of the long-standing food pyramid.

The changes mark a dramatic shift away from decades of dietary advice — and for some experts, it's long overdue.

Dr. Chauncey Crandall, world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida, says the old guidance led Americans down the wrong path.

Editor's Note: Defend Yourself Against Two Major Killers With This Simple Program

"This is exciting news, because this is what I've been thinking about in my practice for the past 10 to 15 years," Crandall said to Newsmax's "Newsline." "Something was wrong with the government food pyramid."

For decades, the traditional pyramid placed starches and processed grains at its base, encouraging Americans to consume large amounts of bread, cereal, rice, and pasta. Crandall believes that recommendation played a major role in rising rates of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Special: Over 50? Serious Brain Nutrition Combats Scary Mental Decline

"They put starch and processed grains at the bottom — this is what they wanted us to eat," he said. "But if you look around, there's a lot of obesity out there. What's causing it? What the government recommended us to eat."

According to Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report, the revamped guidance essentially flips the pyramid upside down. Food that was once discouraged is now emphasized, while refined carbohydrates and sugars are pushed aside.

Editor's Note: These 4 Things Happen Right Before a Heart Attack

"The pyramid has been inverted," he said. "The focus now is on real food. That's what makes common sense. That's how people have lived for generations."

The updated approach echoes what Crandall says he has been advising patients for years: Eat whole, minimally processed foods and avoid excess sugar.

Special: Struggling With Fatigue? This Could Be the Reason

"Eat real food, skip all sugar, eliminate processed foods," he said. "It's OK to eat meat, protein, olive oil, dairy. … They should be at the top of your list, and small amounts of alcohol.

"If you do that, you will win. You will have a long life."