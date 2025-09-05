Protect Yourself From Food Poisoning When Eating Out

Dining out should be a pleasure, but when a meal leaves you with food poisoning, it quickly becomes a nightmare.

Each year, an estimated 48 million Americans get sick from foodborne illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A significant portion of these cases are linked to food prepared in restaurants and other food service establishments. While not every incident can be traced directly to dining out, studies suggest that about 60% of outbreaks occur in restaurants.

“Dining out comes with real risks that many people overlook,” says Darin Detwiler, an associate teaching professor at Northeastern University. He notes that older adults, young children, pregnant women, and anyone with a weakened immune system face the greatest risk of serious complications.

Fortunately, there are practical steps you can take to lower your risk. By being proactive, watching for warning signs, and practicing good hygiene, you can better protect yourself.

Safety Tips to Reduce Your Risk

According to AARP and food safety experts, these steps can help prevent foodborne illness when dining out:

Check overall cleanliness. Look at high-contact areas such as bathrooms, door handles, and countertops. Dirty surfaces may signal bigger sanitation issues.

Observe staff hygiene. Notice whether employees wash their hands, use gloves properly, and avoid touching raw food and ready-to-eat items with the same hands.

Review health inspection scores. Many cities publish restaurant inspection results online. You can also look for posted certificates near the entrance.

Be proactive. Detwiler suggests wiping down your table and sanitizing your hands after touching menus, condiments, or saltshakers.

Avoid risky foods. Raw or undercooked items like sushi, soft cheeses, eggs, or rare meats carry higher risks — especially for people with weaker immune systems. Custards and dressings should be made with pasteurized eggs.

Wash your hands before eating. Foodsafety.gov emphasizes that many illnesses spread from unwashed hands. Always use soap and running water when possible.

Notice food storage and temperature. If you can see into the kitchen or serving area, check that hot foods are hot, cold foods are cold, and buffets are covered and refreshed often.

Watch for cross-contamination. Employees should use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw and cooked foods. Handling raw meat and then touching ready-to-eat items without handwashing is a red flag.

Trust your senses. If the restaurant smells musty or food looks or tastes suspicious, don't hesitate to raise concerns—or choose another dish. Never feel pressured to eat something that seems off.

If the restaurant smells musty or food looks or tastes suspicious, don’t hesitate to raise concerns—or choose another dish. Never feel pressured to eat something that seems off. Ask questions. Inquire about how foods are prepared, how allergies are handled, and whether dishes are cooked to order. Transparent, knowledgeable staff are a good sign of a responsible establishment.