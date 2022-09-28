×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: food | packages | fda | label | healthy

FDA Proposes New Rules for Packaged Foods to Qualify as 'Healthy'

woman at grocery store looking at a product's food label
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 02:46 PM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday proposed new rules for labeling packaged foods as "healthy," as it seeks to help people make informed nutritional choices which can help lower the risk of chronic diseases.

The proposed changes to food labeling come on the day of the first White House summit on hunger, nutrition and health in more than 50 years.

Under the new proposal, packaged products will be allowed to carry the "healthy" label subject to them containing a certain amount of food from at least one of the groups, recommended by the current dietary guidelines, with specified limits on saturated fat, sodium and added sugars.

More than 80% of the U.S. population has not been eating enough vegetables, fruit and dairy, while consuming unhealthy amounts of added sugars, saturated fat and sodium in their diet, the FDA said.

"Too many people may not know what constitutes healthy food. FDA's move will help educate more Americans," U.S. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

The agency said it was also looking to devise a logo for manufacturers to display on products which meet the FDA’s healthy criteria to help consumers easily identify and select the right items. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday proposed new rules for labeling packaged foods as "healthy," as it seeks to help people make informed nutritional choices which can help lower the risk of chronic diseases. The proposed changes to food labeling come on...
food, packages, fda, label, healthy
201
2022-46-28
Wednesday, 28 September 2022 02:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved