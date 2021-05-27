Steer Clear of These 8 Foods that Lower Your Libido

Your libido, or sex drive, can be turned on or off by a number of factors, including the foods you eat, according to studies.

“In both men and women, the hormone testosterone drives much of human libido,” says Dr. Michael Hirt, founder of the Center for Integrative Medicine in California. Hirt believes strongly in the power of nutrition to heal, and hands out a list of foods to patients who complain about a low sex drive, according to The Daily Meal. “Low testosterone means a lower sex drive.”

“Certain foods lower your libido or sex drive,” Dr. Jamie Turndorf, aka Dr. Love, a leading psychotherapist, media personality, and an expert on dialing up desire, tells Newsmax. “For example, if you are planning on dinner and a movie, skip the diet soda and popcorn. Diet soda containing the artificial sweetener aspartame blocks serotonin production, which crushes the sex drive in both men and women. Perfluorooctanoic acid, the chemical that lines microwave popcorn bags, also trashes the libido and over time can create prostate issues which cause even more damage.”

Some foods lower hormone levels while others dull your senses so that sex isn’t as enjoyable. Here’s a list of foods to avoid on date night:

Alcohol. While booze may give you the “liquid courage” to approach a potential partner, it interferes with your ability to perform. “Alcoholic beverages do a double whammy on your sex life by lowering your testosterone and your sexual functioning,” says Hirt. Bottled water. The bisphenol A, also called BPA, found in plastic containers can cause erectile dysfunction in men. Other studies have associated high levels of BPA in the bloodstream with lower total sperm count. This ubiquitous hormone disruptor also affects reproduction because it causes women to produce fewer eggs, according to research. Shrimp. That sexy shrimp cocktail may be the victim of pesticide spraying that also disrupts hormones, says Turndorf. “Elevated estrogen levels destroy a woman’s sex drive and make men estrogen, rather than testosterone, dominant, which will lower their libido.” Canned soup. Most canned soups contain outrageous amounts of sodium which can lead to elevated blood pressure and diminished blood flow to the organs, including the penis, according to The Daily Meal. Weed. Smoke pot or eat marijuana products and say “sayonara” to sex, says Turndorf. Testosterone levels tank for up to 24 hours after marijuana use or consumption. Chocolate. While traditionally chocolate has been touted as an aphrodisiac, Dr. Hirt says it suppresses testosterone levels. Coffee. Caffeine can boost your energy levels, but too much can make people jittery and anxious. Increased anxiety can deep six your sex drive, according to The Daily Meal. Fried foods. Eating foods that have been fried with hydrogenated oils can lower testosterone levels. Nutritionist Frida Harju tells Cosmopolitan that the “trans fats found in most fried foods is known to decrease the libido in both men and women by increasing abnormal sperm production in men and interfering with gestation in women.”

What boosts your libido? The usual prescription for a healthy lifestyle: A healthful diet rich in fruits and vegetables ― plus regular exercise and getting enough sleep.