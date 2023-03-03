Conquer Your Food Cravings for Good

If you made a New Year’s resolution to lose weight, chances are you are already caving to your food cravings. However, a leading physician and nutritionist has some timely tips that can help you conquer food cravings and stay on track toward a more healthful diet.

According to TODAY, Dr. Amy Shah, author of “I’m So Effing Hungry: Why We Crave What We Crave and What to Do About it,” says it’s not our fault that we suffer from constant hunger. She explains that food manufacturers have engineered their foods to be addictive. The ultra-processed foods that 60% of Americans consume are loaded with salt, sugar, fats, and oils as well as additives designed to “trigger intense pleasure responses,” she writes in her new book.

“We’re constantly hit with dopamine, which is our feel-good chemical that keeps us craving, that we almost can’t tell the difference between wanting to keep that dopamine release going and actual hunger,” the Arizona-based expert reveals.

To tell if you are physically hungry or just want a dopamine hit by eating your favorite jelly-filled doughnut, try the vegetable test, says Shah. If you feel the desire to eat, ask yourself if you would eat a bowl of raw or cooked vegetables right now. If yes, you are physically hungry. If not, you may just be looking for a food fix to provide pleasure or relieve stress.

Here are more tips to reduce food cravings:

• Use peppermint oil. Shah keeps a bottle of peppermint essential oil in her pantry to smell occasionally or apply to her yoga mat when she practices. Inhaling a peppermint scent every two hours helps people defuse food cravings and consume fewer calories, according to one study.

• Work out to. “Exercising in general somehow makes your decisions about food just better,” says Shah. “You have better control; your satisfaction levels are more balanced. Exercise will be a benefit for you in managing hunger and cravings.”

• Eat walnuts to stay full. Researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston found that consuming walnuts activates a brain region involved in appetite control, says TODAY. In the study, participants who drank smoothies daily that contained about two ounces of shelled walnuts reported feeling less hungry than when they drank a nutritionally comparable smoothie without walnuts.

• Get quality sleep. According to Mindbodygreen, Shah says that our hunger hormones get out of whack when we lose sleep. The levels of ghrelin, which triggers hunger, rise while the levels of leptin, which signals satiety, drop. Shah adds that our levels of dopamine and serotonin also fall when we lose sleep, which is another reason you may crave unhealthier, processed foods when tired.

Cravings aren’t really about the unhealthy foods themselves but the neurological response you feel after eating them, says Shah. And the bottom line is dopamine. To take back control of your hunger hormones, think about the foods that truly nourish your body and try to turn them into a dopamine experience. Some healthy foods that help release dopamine include apples, beets, avocados, eggs, green leafy vegetables, green tea and foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon and mackerel.