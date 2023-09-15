×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: flu | vaccine | universal | nih | multiple | strains | virus

US NIH Begins Human Trials of Universal Flu Vaccine

INFLUENZA in red, two syringes with vaccine
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 15 September 2023 03:08 PM EDT

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Friday that it has begun an early-stage study on its experimental vaccine targeting six strains of influenza virus.

The vaccine candidate, FluMos-v2, is designed to offer protection against four strains of the influenza A virus and two strains of influenza B virus, the health agency said.

"An ideal universal influenza vaccine could be taken less frequently than once a year and protect against multiple strains of influenza virus. With each new universal influenza vaccine candidate and clinical trial, we take another step closer to that goal," said Hugh Auchincloss, acting director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the NIH.

The study is expected to enroll 24 healthy volunteers, aged between 18 and 50, who will receive two intramuscular injections of FluMos-v2 at a gap of 16 weeks, NIH said.

FluMos-v2 has been designed by researchers at NIAID's Vaccine Research Center.

COVID vaccine maker Moderna said on Wednesday its flu vaccine had generated a stronger immune response against all four A and B strains of the influenza virus compared to traditional flu shots in a late-stage trial. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Friday that it has begun an early-stage study on its experimental vaccine targeting six strains of influenza virus. The vaccine candidate, FluMos-v2, is designed to offer protection against four strains of the influenza A...
flu, vaccine, universal, nih, multiple, strains, virus
191
2023-08-15
Friday, 15 September 2023 03:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved