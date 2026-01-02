Is it Too Late to Get a Flu Shot?

While the flu is currently surging across the U.S., experts say it is not too late to get a flu shot. With the widespread and severe flu season extending into the spring and peaking between January and February, you can still get protection from this year’s flu by getting vaccinated.

While the formulation of this year’s flu vaccine does not specifically target the most prevalent strain happening right now, a variant of influenza A called subclade K, early data from the U.K. suggests it gives some protection. According to the UK Health Security Agency, the 2025/26 vaccine is 70% to 75% effective at preventing hospitalization in children ages 2 to 17, and 30% to 40% effective in adults.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) recommends that everyone aged six months and older get a flu shot each year, with rare exceptions. Annual vaccination is especially important for people at higher risk of serious flu complications, including young children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with certain chronic health conditions.

The CDC also advises that vaccination should occur before flu activity begins in your area, ideally by the end of October, but getting vaccinated now can still provide significant protection, helping to reduce both the risk of infection and the severity of symptoms if you do catch the flu.

You can get the vaccine at your doctor’s office or at many pharmacy chains, including Walgreen’s and CVS, either by making an appointment online or walking in to get it right away.

After receiving the flu shot, it typically takes about two weeks for your body to develop enough antibodies to provide full protection against the flu. This means you should try to get vaccinated before flu activity becomes widespread in your community, but even now, getting the shot can help protect you through the remainder of the season.

The symptoms of the new H3N2 flu strain are similar to other influenza viruses and include fever, muscle aches, runny nose, fatigue and chills.