What to Know About the Worst Flu Season in 15 Years

Public health officials have reported alarming figures, noting unprecedented levels of hospitalizations and flu-related complications. The strain this year has proven particularly virulent, overwhelming healthcare systems and prompting urgent calls for increased vaccination efforts and preventive measures.

According to Axios, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified this year’s flu season as a “high-severity” season with estimates of 29 million cases, the most since the 2009-2010 period. The CDC said there have been over 370,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths including 68 flu deaths in children as of Feb. 8 of this year.

Pediatric deaths hit a record 200 last year and experts warn that this year is shaping up to be worse. One of the reasons is that the annual flu vaccine has only been 35% effective against the current strains, and another is that people have had less exposure to flu viruses since the COVID-19 epidemic encouraged masking and social distancing so there is less general immunity.

Experts also fear that the surge of avian flu strain threatening wildlife in the U.S. may mix with the influenza strains circulating to create a virus that could spread between humans and ignite a pandemic.

Already flu cases have inundated emergency departments and hospitals with victims suffering from severe symptoms, says TODAY. “People are being hit really had, not only in their lungs, but the rest of their body,” said Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, a pulmonologist at Cleveland Clinic, adding that high fevers, body aches, and feeling run down are typical symptoms. The experts say that people infected with the flu are more likely to develop secondary bacterial infections such as pneumonia, sinus or ear infections within a few weeks.

Most patients with severe cases of influenza haven’t been vaccinated which may account for the high number of concerning cases. The 2024-2025 vaccine protects against three strains — H3N2, H1N1, and flu B strain. Some people are at higher risk of illness. These include older adults, children under the age of two, pregnant women and those with a weakened immune system or chronic underlying illness. Getting a flu shot is still the best protection and it’s recommended for everyone six months and older. And exerts say it’s not too late to get one.

In addition, practicing pandemic preventive measures can help keep you healthy. These include:

• Wearing masks in public, crowded places.

• Staying home when sick.

• Avoiding contact with sick people.

• Practicing good hand washing hygiene.

If you do get the flu, there are two prescription medications that can help treat and prevent severe symptoms, according to GoodRX. Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) work best when taken within 48 hours of your first flu symptoms. You can also find Tamiflu as a lower-cost generic.

Tamiflu is taken for five days to treat the flu (or 10 days to prevent the flu if a family member has the virus) It can be taken by adults and infants and pregnant women. You only need one dose of Xofluza, which can be taken by adults and children five years and older, to treat and prevent the flu. Both antiviral medications will help you feel better about one to two days faster than if you didn’t take anything.