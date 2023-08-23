What to Know About the New Flu, COVID, and RSV Shots

Fall is right around the corner and healthcare experts predict a spike in viral infections, and with new vaccines and treatments available, there are many questions about the steps to take to stay healthy this season.

According to the Miami Herald, September marks that the beginning of flu season but cases of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are also expected to soar this fall. For the first time, there are vaccines for all three viruses expected to infect the country in the coming months.

Here’s what to know:

• Flu shot. The American Lung Association recommends an annual flu shot for everyone over the age of six months. Children under the age of eight may require a second shot, so parents should discuss their options with their pediatrician. There are different vaccines available for different age groups, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some flu shots are only approved for adults while high-dose vaccines are approved for adults over the age of 65. People who are pregnant or allergic to vaccine ingredients should check with their doctors. The best time to get vaccinated is before the virus spreads, so get your flu shot late summer or early fall. You can get your flu shot at the same time as your COVID-19 booster, say experts.

• COVID-19 booster. An updated COVID-19 booster targeting the coronavirus strain XBB should be on the market in the next month or so, according to The Hill. Older adults and others who are at high risk because they are immunocompromised continue to have the highest rates of hospitalization from COVID-19, although it is unclear whether the new vaccines will be recommended for everyone or just those at highest risk. But the CDC currently recommends that everyone get a bivalent booster, which first debuted in September 2022. Experts tell NPR that the new boosters should be a better match for current strains of the virus, so if you can, it pays to wait for the updated version and be careful of exposures if you haven’t had a booster shot in the last four months. However, a conversation with your doctor is in order if your feel getting the booster now will better help protect your health. The new shots should still be free for most people.

• RSV vaccine. Last year, hospitals and emergency rooms were inundated with young children affected by RSV. RSV vaccines have been approved for the first time by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are recommended by the CDC. There are two vaccines for older people. Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline both received FDA approval for RSV shots for people over the age of 60, which are available in major pharmacies ahead of season. The CDC says that people who want the shots should talk to their doctors as there are rare but serious side effects, such as Guillain-Barre syndrome, that the FDA flagged. Data from both pharmaceutical companies showed that a single dose is effective through at least one RSV season. People with underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes or chronic heart and lung disease, are at risk for severe RSV illness. The vaccines should be covered by Medicare Part D, and most private insurance companies should cover the full cost, which could range from $180 to $270. Check with your insurer to be sure.

There is also a preventative RSV treatment for infants. It was cleared by the FDA for use in infants up to the age of eight months and for toddlers at high risk, up to the age of 19 months, says The Hill. The drug, called Beyfortus, is not a traditional vaccine but a monoclonal antibody that reduces disease severity and the risk for hospitalization. The CDC says the ideal time for the shot is shortly before the RSV season begins, usually in the fall. The drug is pricey and costs $495 a dose. It is uncertain at this point if private insurers will pay for the new product. However, the treatment should be free for uninsured or under insured children through the federal Vaccines for Children program.

In addition, this week the FDA approved the first RSV vaccine for pregnant women. Pfizer’s maternal vaccine protects infants, from birth through six months, against RSV. Pfizer’s study found the vaccine 82% effective at preventing a severe case of RSV from birth to three months, and 69% effective at six months.