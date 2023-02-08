×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: flu | bird | h5n1 | animals | people | vaccines | antivirals

WHO: Risk From H5N1 Bird Flu Remains Low, But Should Be Monitored

scientist in lab holding clipboard that says 'Bird Flu'
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 12:42 PM EST

The recent spread to mammals of H5N1 influenza - commonly known as bird flu - needs to be monitored, but the risk to humans remains low, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

H5N1 has spread among poultry and wild birds for 25 years, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in a virtual briefing, but the recent reports of infections in mink, otters and sea lions "need to be monitored closely."

He said the risk to humans remained low, noting that human cases have been rare since the flu strain emerged in 1996.

"But we cannot assume that will remain the case and we must prepare for any change in the status quo," Tedros said.

He said people were advised not to touch dead or sick wild animals and to instead report them to local and national authorities, who were monitoring the situation.

The WHO also recommended strengthening surveillance in settings where humans and animals interact, he said.

"WHO is also continuing to engage with manufacturers to make sure that, if needed, supplies of vaccines and antivirals would be available for global use," he said. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The recent spread to mammals of H5N1 influenza - commonly known as bird flu - needs to be monitored, but the risk to humans remains low, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. H5N1 has spread among poultry and wild birds for 25 years, Director-General Tedros...
flu, bird, h5n1, animals, people, vaccines, antivirals
185
2023-42-08
Wednesday, 08 February 2023 12:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved