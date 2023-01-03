5 Steps to Jump-Start Your Fitness Program

One of the best ways to start your New Year off on the right foot is to plan a fitness program to benefit both your physical and mental health. According to U.S. News & World Report, 60% of us make New Year’s resolutions and 80% of them fail by February. Dieting and exercising top the annual list of changes we intend to make in the new year, but these goals historically fall by the wayside in a short time.

The American Psychological Association says the key to making your resolutions stick is to keep them realistic.

“Don’t make items on your bucket list into resolutions,” Dr. Judy Kuriansky, a renowned clinical therapist and author of “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to a Healthy Relationship,” tells Newsmax. “You may want to run a marathon, but that’s a huge undertaking if you haven’t exercised before and totally unrealistic. Break your resolutions down to smaller, more attainable goals.”

Physical activity can reduce your risk of chronic disease, improve your balance and coordination, help you lose weight — and even improve your sleep habits and self-esteem, says the Mayo Clinic. And the good news is that you can start and stick to your fitness program by following these five steps: