What Swollen Fingers Could Mean About Your Health

We’ve all experienced the frustration of trying to remove a ring from a swollen finger, not realizing that this could signal a significant health issue. Diet and hot weather can make our fingers swell, but injury, infection and underlying health conditions can be the culprits as well.

According to Health, there are many causes that contribute to swollen fingers:

• Injuries. Accidents or falls can damage bones, ligaments and muscles in the hand leading to a swollen finger. These injuries include bone fractures, dislocations in a joint, muscle or tendon strains, or sprains in a finger.

• Infections. Bacterial infections can cause swelling and inflammation from a bite wound from an animal or a fingertip infection called a felon infection cause by a sharp object. They could also be caused by paronychia, a common condition triggered by biting or picking at nails or pushing back the cuticle.

• Arthritis. Both osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis can cause inflammation, pain and swelling of the affected finger joints. Psoriatic arthritis, another autoimmune condition, also affects the joints, skin and fingernails. Along with swelling, it can cause pain and inflamed white patches in the skin, says Health.

• Gout. When too much uric acid builds up in the blood, it can cause gout, another arthritis condition that may result in swelling of the fingertips, and other joints.

There are other health conditions that could cause painful swelling. These include carpal tunnel syndrome, a common neurological condition that causes pain, swelling, numbness and tingling in the hands and fingers. Lupus, an inflammatory condition, can also affect small joints in the hand, triggering inflammation and skin rashes.

Cysts and tumors, such as a ganglion cyst, can grow on tendons or ligaments, causing pain and swelling in the fingers. Finger swelling may also be triggered by diet, medications, weather and pregnancy.

Always see your healthcare provider if finger swelling is the result of severe injury or has the following symptoms:

• Rapid swelling.

• Numbness or tingling.

• An inability to straighten the finger.

• Severe pain when resting.

• Fever.

’• Deformity of the finger.

If the swelling doesn’t dissipate after a few days of home treatment, seek medical help. Home treatment may include resting with your hand raised, applying ice to the affected area and taking anti-inflammatory medications, such as Motrin, for temporary relief.

Sometimes splinting the finger may help or wearing a compression wrap to ease fluid back to the rest of the body. Experts say it is important to move the fingers, hand and arm regularly to maintain blood flow, if your doctor approves. Seek medical help when needed as swollen fingers can result in serious complications.