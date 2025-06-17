WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fda | voucher | program | review | drug

FDA to Use Vouchers to Shorten Drug Review Time

FDA, binder, clock, magnifying glass
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 11:47 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it is launching a program under which its commissioner can issue vouchers to companies to shorten their review time for a drug application to 1-2 months from the typical timeline of about 10-12 months.

The new Commissioner's National Priority Voucher (CNPV) program convenes experts from the regulator's offices for a team-based review, instead of using the standard review system, where a drug application is sent to numerous FDA offices, the agency said.

The FDA plans to give a limited number of vouchers to companies aligned with U.S. national priorities in the first year of the program.

The new program aims to accelerate the drug review process while maintaining the FDA's rigorous standards for safety, efficacy and quality, the regulator said. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it is launching a program under which its commissioner can issue vouchers to companies to shorten their review time for a drug application to 1-2 months from the typical timeline of about 10-12 months. The new...
fda, voucher, program, review, drug
129
2025-47-17
Tuesday, 17 June 2025 11:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved