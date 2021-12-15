×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Health Topics | FDA | Orencia | approval | graft | host | disease

FDA Approves First Drug for Graft vs. Host Disease Prevention

Stamp stamped "FDA approved"
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 02:53 PM

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it had approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s drug Orencia to prevent a potentially fatal complication that could occur after a stem cell transplant.

The approval makes Orencia the first drug for the prevention of acute Graft versus Host Disease, in which the donor's immune cells attack the recipient's body.

The regulator has cleared the drug in combination with certain immunosuppressants for use in adults and kids aged two years and older who are undergoing stem cell transplantation from an unrelated donor.

The FDA originally approved the drug in 2005 for the treatment of adult rheumatoid arthritis and later also cleared it for certain other conditions.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it had approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co.'s drug Orencia to prevent a potentially fatal complication that could occur after a stem cell transplant. The approval makes Orencia the first drug for the prevention of...
FDA, Orencia, approval, graft, host, disease, prevention
115
2021-53-15
Wednesday, 15 December 2021 02:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved