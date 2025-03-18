WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fda | operation stork speed | infant formula | nih | hhs | rfk jr.

FDA Launches Operation Stork Speed for Infants

By    |   Tuesday, 18 March 2025 09:03 PM EDT

On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services announced that the Food and Drug Administration, led by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has launched Operation Stork Speed to "ensure the ongoing quality, safety, nutritional adequacy, and resilience of the domestic infant formula supply."

The initiative includes updating nutrient standards, which have not been reviewed since 1998; increasing testing for heavy metals and contaminants; encouraging companies to develop new infant formulas; and promoting transparency through "clearer" labeling and consumer updates.

The FDA will also collaborate with the National Institutes of Health to research the impact of feeding infants formula, ostensibly as opposed to breast milk.

"The FDA will use all resources and authorities at its disposal to make sure infant formula products are safe and wholesome for the families and children who rely on them," Kennedy said in a statement. "Helping each family and child get off to the right start from birth is critical to our pursuit to Make America Healthy Again."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas

