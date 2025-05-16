FDA Begins Program to Improve Infant Formula

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Food and Drug Administration have begun to comprehensively review the nutritional value of infant formula, a program the agencies have dubbed Operation Stork Speed.

Operation Stork Speed aims to review the nutrient content of infant formula, increase testing for heavy metals and contaminants, encourage companies to develop new formulas, and clarify ways to better inform consumers about formula ingredients.

Individual nutrient requirements for infant formula are already reviewed at regular intervals; however, this will be the first comprehensive review since 1998.

The FDA has initiated Operation Stork Speed with a Request for Information (RFI) to gather public input. This input will be used to evaluate whether current nutrient requirements need to be updated based on the most recent scientific findings, including international data. The agency is also interested in receiving input regarding potential adjustments to the current minimum or maximum nutrient levels and recommendations for possible additional nutrients. Information on how these changes could lead to improved health outcomes is requested.

Electronic or written comments and suggestions must be submitted by Sept. 11, 2025. More information regarding this particular RFI can be found here.

In addition to the RFI issued this week, the FDA is expanding its testing protocols to include more rigorous checks for heavy metals and other potential contaminants in these products. Furthermore, the agency is actively encouraging food companies to collaborate with them to boost transparency and make product labeling clearer for consumers.

"Protecting our most vulnerable is not just a moral duty -- it is our responsibility," FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary, M.D., M.P.H., said in a statement. "For many children, infant formula is their only source of nutrition. That's why it's absolutely crucial to continually assess the nutrition standards and incorporate gold standard science to ensure we are providing the safest, most effective nutrition possible."

In June of this year, the FDA will convene a panel of experts to further gather information and expertise. The meeting of the panel will be publicly accessible.