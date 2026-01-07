WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: fda | guidance | regulation | fitness | health | wearables | devices

FDA to Limit Regulation of Health, Fitness Wearables

woman looking at fitness watch, cell phone
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 07:46 AM EST

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday ⁠that it will limit regulation of wearable devices and software designed to support healthy lifestyles, issuing new guidance to clarify its regulatory approach.

The guidance, along with comments from FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, adds to existing policy that classifies ‍low-risk wellness tools, such as fitness apps and activity trackers ‍that encourage exercise, as non-medical devices exempt from stringent regulation, provided they do not make claims related to disease diagnosis ⁠or treatment.

"We have to promote these products and at the same time, just guard against major safety concerns," Makary said in an interview ​with Fox Business about artificial intelligence software such as ChatGPT, adding that "if people are looking up a symptom on an AI-based tool, let's have that conversation when they ‍come in to see their doctor or do a virtual visit."

Shares of ⁠continuous glucose monitor manufacturers Abbott , Medtronic and Dexcom closed between 1% and 4% higher. U.S.-listed shares of fitness smartwatch maker Garmin ended nearly 3% higher.

"We want to let companies know, with very clear guidance, that if their device ⁠or software is simply ​providing information, they can do ⁠that without FDA regulation," Makary told Fox Business.

"The only stipulation is if they make claims ‍of something being medical grade ... like blood pressure measurement. We don't want people changing their medicines based ‌on something that's just a screening tool or an estimate of a physiologic parameter."

Last year, the FDA issued a warning letter to fitness band maker ⁠WHOOP, saying ​its blood-pressure insights feature ‍blurred the line between wellness and medical devices by estimating systolic and diastolic values used to diagnose hypertension.

The agency also ‍sent out a broader warning to consumers about the risks posed by unauthorized devices.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday ⁠that it will limit regulation of wearable devices and software designed to support healthy lifestyles, issuing new guidance to clarify its regulatory approach.The guidance, along with comments from FDA Commissioner...
fda, guidance, regulation, fitness, health, wearables, devices
294
2026-46-07
Wednesday, 07 January 2026 07:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved