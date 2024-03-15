×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fda | fatty liver disease | nash | first drug approved | rezdiffra

FDA Approves First Drug to Treat Fatty Liver Disease

physician in white coat touching screen that says 'fatty liver disease'
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 15 March 2024 07:24 AM EDT

The U.S. FDA has approved Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' drug for a fatty liver disease known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the first treatment to get the nod for the condition and opening up a multi-billion dollar opportunity.

The company's shares surged 24% to $301.99 in extended trading.

Madrigal's oral drug, called Rezdiffra, has been approved for patients who have NASH with fibrosis, or scarring, that has progressed to stage 2 or 3 in severity, the company said on Thursday.

The FDA's label, however, does not require a liver biopsy requirement for diagnosis of NASH, the company added, which was a key concern among experts that could have hit demand.

Madrigal's drug will be available from April, CEO Bill Sibold told Reuters in an interview before the approval.

Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko estimates Rezdiffra's annual sales to surpass $5 billion at its peak.

NASH, which was recently renamed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), affects about 1.5 million people in the United States, according to the company's estimates, but there was no approved treatment for it until now.

The cause of NASH is not fully understood. It is typically associated with obesity, hypothyroidism, diabetes, high levels of fat in the blood, and similar health issues. It causes excess build up of fat in the liver and causes inflammation and fibrosis, or scarring, of the organ.

The approval marks a "gamechanging" moment for patients after a string of failures over the last decade, said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO of patient advocacy organization American Liver Foundation.

"There's a lot of skeletons, there's a lot of tombstones in terms of therapies in the space," Stiehl said. "(But) the ... approval is going to open the floodgates to just so many more therapeutics which are desperately needed."

Akero Therapeutics, 89bio, Viking Therapeutics and Sagimet Biosciences are conducting mid- and late-stage trials of their drugs.

Rezdiffra's accelerated approval was based on data from a late-stage study of 888 patients, which showed those on the drug had significant resolution of symptoms or improvement in liver scarring as compared to those on placebo, according to the FDA.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. FDA has approved Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' drug for a fatty liver disease known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the first treatment to get the nod for the condition and opening up a multi-billion dollar opportunity. The company's shares surged 24% to...
fda, fatty liver disease, nash, first drug approved, rezdiffra
345
2024-24-15
Friday, 15 March 2024 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved