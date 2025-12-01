FDA: 19 Cookware Items That May Contain Lead

A growing list of pots and pans is now considered unsafe, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging folks to check their kitchens and get rid of them right away.

In a new alert, the agency said 19 cookware products, all made outside the United States, may release dangerous levels of lead into food.

Most of the items came from India and are made of aluminum, aluminum alloys or brass.

The FDA first raised concerns about these products in August. Now, after additional testing, the agency has added nine more cookware items to the list and is warning consumers not to use, donate or repair them.

"Do not donate or refurbish this cookware," the agency stated.

Lead is a toxic metal, and health experts say no amount of exposure is safe, especially for children. Even small amounts can build up in the body and trigger serious health issues.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lead poisoning can cause stomach pain, vomiting, appetite loss, memory problems and numbness or tingling in the hands or feet.

Children are at the highest risk because lead can damage the brain and nervous system and interfere with normal growth.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women also face added concerns, the FDA noted.

Anyone worried about exposure should talk with a doctor.

The cookware was found in stores in California, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

The FDA has not confirmed whether the products were sold in other states and warns that more items may be added in the future.

Here are the 19 items the agency says should be discarded, per a report provided by CBS News:

Sonex aluminum pot (Manufacturer: Sonex Cookware)

IKM aluminum saucepan, size 2 with a 9" wooden handle (Manufacturer: JSM Foods)

IKM 4-quarter pital brass pot (Manufacturer: JSM Foods)

Brass tope (Manufacturer: Kraftwares)

Aluminum kadai size 5 (Distributor: Lotus Mom)

Silver Horse aluminum caldero 28

Silver Horse aluminum degda 24

Silver Horse aluminum degda 20

Silver Horse kadai 26

Silver Horse aluminum milk pan 4

Chef Milk pan, 24 centimeters (Distributor: Shata Traders)

Aluminum hammered kadai, size 7 (Distributor: Indian Cookware & Appliance

Brass pot (sold at Santos Agency)

Dolphin brand aluminum saucepan

2-quart aluminum saucepan (Distributor: Win Chong Trading Corp.)

3-quart aluminum saucepan (Distributor: Win Chong Trading Corp.)

Royal Kitchen cookware, milk pan size 3 (Distributor: New Reliance Traders)

Tiger White kadai

JK Vallabhdas aluminum kadai (Grain Market)

A kadai is a wide pan, while a degda and tope are types of pots.

Read the full warning from the FDA here.