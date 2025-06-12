WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fda | approval | zusduri | bladder | cancer

FDA Approves UroGen's Bladder Cancer Drug

bladder cancer cells
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 12 June 2025 01:30 PM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved UroGen Pharma's drug to treat a type of bladder cancer.

The approval comes despite its panel of external advisors last month narrowly voting against backing the drug as the members criticized the single-arm trial for the drug.

The FDA cited the drug's late-stage trial data on 223 patients, in which 78% showed a complete response to the drug.

The drug, branded Zusduri, will be the first to get approval to treat a type of bladder cancer that has not spread beyond the inner layers of the organ, and which primarily affects older populations.

U.S.-listed shares of the Israel-based company were halted for trading.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved UroGen Pharma's drug to treat a type of bladder cancer.The approval comes despite its panel of external advisors last month narrowly voting against backing the drug as the members criticized the single-arm trial for...
fda, approval, zusduri, bladder, cancer
112
2025-30-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 01:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved