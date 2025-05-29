WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fda | approval | alcon | dry eye disease | tryptyr | liquid medication

FDA Approves Alcon's New Drug for Dry Eye

woman putting some eye drops in her eyes
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 29 May 2025 07:42 AM EDT

Eye-care drugmaker Alcon said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its treatment for dry eye disease (DED).

Spun off from Novartis in 2019, Alcon is betting on new product launches to accelerate sales growth in the second half of 2025 and beyond.

The approval was based on late-stage studies in which the liquid medication, Tryptyr, demonstrated natural tear production as early as day one.

The company said Tryptyr stimulates corneal sensory nerves to quickly increase natural tear production.

DED is a condition in which the eyes either do not produce enough tears or produce poor-quality tears, leading to discomfort and potentially affecting vision.

The company said about 38 million individuals in the United States suffer from DED, yet fewer than 10% of diagnosed patients are being treated with a prescription product.

Alcon, which produces contact lenses, dry eye drops, gels and other related products, expects to launch Tryptyr in the United States during the third quarter of 2025, with plans to introduce the treatment in other markets later.

Other FDA-approved treatments for DED include Alcon's Eysuvis and Bausch + Lomb's Xiidra.

Last month, however, the FDA declined to approve Aldeyra Therapeutics' treatment for DED.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Eye-care drugmaker Alcon said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its treatment for dry eye disease (DED). Spun off from Novartis in 2019, Alcon is betting on new product launches to accelerate sales growth in the second half of 2025 and...
fda, approval, alcon, dry eye disease, tryptyr, liquid medication
199
2025-42-29
Thursday, 29 May 2025 07:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved