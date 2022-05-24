Dr. Blaylock: How to Protect Yourself From Fatty Liver Disease

There’s been a dramatic increase in the incidence of fatty liver disease, also known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, in the U.S. since the 1980’s. Dr. Russell Blaylock, a nationally recognized, board-certified neurosurgeon and wellness expert, noticed the rise among his adult patients and then, surprisingly among children.

Dr. Blaylock is sounding the alarm in his new book "The Liver Cure: Natural Solutions for Liver Health to Target Symptoms of Fatty Liver Disease, Autoimmune Diseases, Diabetes, Inflammation, Stress & Fatigue, Skin Conditions and Many More," which he says is a guidebook to prevent the progression from a benign condition to serious cirrhosis of the liver.

Blaylock says that one of the contributing factors to the steady rise of fatty liver disease was the introduction of high fructose corn syrup in the Western diet. Research backs up that high fructose corn syrup not only increases fat in the liver but causes inflammation. Other contributory factors to fatty liver disease include the prevalence in obesity and type 2 diabetes, both conditions that plague Americans today.

“The statistics show that 74% of obese individuals and 40-70% of those suffering from diabetes also have fatty liver disease,” Blaylock said during an appearance on CBN Healthy Living.

“At this point you end up with destruction of the liver and you may need a liver transplant,” says Blaylock, and his new book "The Liver Cure" shows how to prevent this.

“The book contains information on how you can stop the progression," he said, adding "The main culprit is the Western diet and the visceral fat that accumulates around the intestines and abdomen, which contributes to more fat in the liver.”

Blaylock’s research led him to another discovery. The combination of the flavor enhancer MSG and high fructose corn syrup dramatically increased the incidence of visceral fat and fatty liver disease. Consuming too much alcohol and oils that contain omega-6 fats also promotes fatty liver disease.

“The answer is therefore in the diet,” he says. “Consumption of vegetables, omega-3 fatty acids especially those containing DHA are recommended. We also found that people with fatty liver disease had low levels of zinc and magnesium as well as low levels of DHA. So, the book is designed to teach you how to replace and correct these imbalances that lead to fatty liver disease and halt its progression towards cirrhosis.

“And we also found that even if the liver is cirrhotic, there are things you can do to reverse the disease and bring the organ back to normal. We use natural products that have been around for years and have been extensively studied such as curcumin and quercetin, the omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, and vitamin K. All these things are known to reduced inflammation and heal the liver,” he says.

Blaylock says that the liver has the most regenerative capacity of any organ in the body.

“You can remove two-thirds of the liver and it can completely regenerate. To harness the power of this regeneration you need to stop damaging it,” he said. “Change your diet, exercise regularly, lose weight watch your diet, and don’t drink alcohol or take illicit drugs that damage the liver.”

Blaylock also cautions against using too many prescription drugs that can also affect the liver negatively. Be careful of over-the counter painkillers like Tylenol, with the active ingredient acetaminophen, that cause liver damage. The American Addiction Centers say that overdose from acetaminophen can cause severe liver damage and even death.

“The compounds I recommend in this book can neutralize the damage of drugs like Tylenol and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs,” Blaylock says. The expert also warns against using pesticides like Roundup in the yard because the chemicals in these products can also harm the liver. And he recommends washing all produce with a vegetable wash to remove environmental pesticides and toxins. To help your liver stay healthy, the expert recommends eating less red meat and sugar and increasing consumption of lean protein, fresh fruits, and vegetables.

“So that was kind of the purpose of writing the book, to alert people to the rise in fatty liver disease and what you can do to prevent its progression,” says Blaylock.

